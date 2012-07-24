FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Six Flags results beats Street on higher attendance
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 10:40 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Six Flags results beats Street on higher attendance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 EPS $1.27 vs est $0.62

* Revenue up 11 pct to $375 mln

July 24 (Reuters) - Theme park operator Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s second-quarter results sailed past Wall Street estimates, driven by higher in-park and ticket sales.

The company, established in 1961, said ticketing revenue rose 11 percent, while in-park sales were up 12 percent. Overall sales rose 11 percent to $375 million.

Six Flags had earnings of $72.2 million or $1.27 per share, compared with $35.0 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 62 cents per share on revenue of $351.73 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company has 19 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Six Flags shares closed at $52.59 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.