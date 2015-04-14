UPDATE 1-German car rental group Sixt to float leasing unit

* New shares worth at least 100 mln eur to be offered

* IPO to value Sixt Leasing at up to 400 mln eur - source

* Listing to take place by mid-May - source (Adds timing and valuation of IPO, Sixt share price)

FRANKFURT, April 14 (Reuters) - German car rental group Sixt announced plans on Tuesday to float its leasing unit on the Frankfurt stock exchange this year as it seeks to free up capital for its core business.

A person familiar with the plans said the listing, scheduled to take place by mid May, would likely value Sixt Leasing AG IPO-SLE.F at up to 400 million euros ($421.8 million).

In a similar move, automaker Volkswagen is currently in talks with a group of investors to sell its Dutch car leasing unit LeasePlan.

As part of the Sixt Leasing initial public offering, new shares worth at least 100 million euros will be created from a capital increase, in addition to a capital injection by parent Sixt SE of at least 30 million euros prior to the IPO.

Sixt also plans to sell existing shares in the unit as part of the transaction, reducing its stake to below 50 percent but retaining at least 40 percent - a shareholding its intends to keep in the long term.

Shares in Sixt, which had said in February it was mulling an IPO of the business, hit a record high of 47.15 euros on the news and were up 2.6 percent at 46.89 euros by 0847 GMT.

Berenberg and Commerzbank are acting as joint global coordinators and together with Baader Bank as joint bookrunners.