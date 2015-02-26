FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Sixt picks advisors for share listing of leasing unit -sources
February 26, 2015

Germany's Sixt picks advisors for share listing of leasing unit -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - German Car rental group Sixt  has picked Berenberg and Bank of America to organise the stock market listing of its leasing activities, two people familiar with the situation said.

The company is aiming to float shares worth 150-200 million euros in a deal that would give the group a market capitalization of about 300 million euros ($336 million), they added.

Berenberg and Bank of America declined to comment.

Earlier this month Sixt said it was examining a stock market listing of Sixt Leasing AG.

($1 = 0.8935 euros)

Reporting by Arno Schuetze, writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

