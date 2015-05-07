FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sixt Leasing hovers around issue price in stock market debut
May 7, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

Sixt Leasing hovers around issue price in stock market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Sixt Leasing , the leasing arm of car rental firm Sixt, hovered around their issue price of 20 euros in their stock market debut in Frankfurt on Thursday, paring early gains after market open.

The stock started trading at 20.40 euros ($23.17) but was at 20.13 euros by 0744 GMT.

Sixt is hiving off and listing Sixt Leasing to focus more on its core business of renting out cars, but it plans to keep between 40 and 50 percent of the leasing business. ($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

