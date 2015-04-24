FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sixt Leasing IPO to raise 263 mln euros
April 24, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

Sixt Leasing IPO to raise 263 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 24 (Reuters) - The flotation of Sixt Leasing IPO-SLE.F is to raise as much as 263 million euros ($284.7 million), part of which the car leasing firm will use to fund growth and improve profitability, according to parent company Sixt.

Investors will be offered up to 12.37 million shares in Sixt Leasing in the initial public offering (IPO), of which up to 5.59 million will be new shares and as many as 5.17 million will be existing shares owned by parent Sixt.

Sixt is hiving off and listing its leasing unit to focus more on its core business of renting out cars, but it plans to keep between 40 and 50 percent of the business.

$1 = 0.9238 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
