BRIEF-Sejong Telecom to issue seventh convertible bonds worth 20 bln won

May 13 (Reuters) - Sejong Telecom, Inc. :

* Says it to issue the seventh unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 20 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date of May 17, 2021, yield to maturity of 0.0 pct and annual coupon of 0.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 1,247 won per share, and a conversion period from May 17, 2017 to April 17, 2021

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/C9E3nE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)