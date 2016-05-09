BRIEF-SJI says business alliance with

May 9 (Reuters) - SJI Inc :
* Says it formed a business alliance with Tech Bureau, Corp. on May 9
* Says two entities will cooperate on contracting business for demonstration experiment support services of “mijin”, and system construction by “mijin”
* Says “mijin” is private block chain build platform
* Says Tech Bureau to issue 111 class A preferred shares for about 50 million yen in total, through private placement to the co planned on May 31
