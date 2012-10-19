FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SJM gets initial green light for Macau casino
October 19, 2012 / 4:16 PM / in 5 years

SJM gets initial green light for Macau casino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Casino operator SJM Holdings Limited said it had received the initial green light to build a new casino in the former Portuguese colony of Macau, the world’s biggest gaming market.

In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday, SJM Holdings said its subsidiary SJM had accepted a draft land concession contract with the Macau government for 70,468 square metres of land in the Cotai area in Macau, the only place in China where gambling is legal.

SJM will pay the government 2.15 billion Macau patacas ($269.31 million) for the land concession contract.

SJM Holdings said it planned to build a casino with 700 gaming tables and 1,000 slot machines.

Earlier this week, rival gaming company MGM China said it had received approval to build its $2.5 billion dollar casino project in Macau. ($1 = 7.9835 Macau patacas) (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
