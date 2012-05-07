FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macau casino operator SJM says Q1 net profit up 22 pct
May 7, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

Macau casino operator SJM says Q1 net profit up 22 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 7 (Reuters) - Macau gambling giant SJM Holdings Ltd, controlled by the family of local tycoon Stanley Ho, on Monday posted a 21.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on resiliant demand from Chinese visitors to the world’s largest gambling destination.

Macau’s largest casino operator by revenue said net profit for January-March was HK$1.7 billion ($219 million), c ompared with HK$1.4 billion a year earlier.

Shares in SJM have advanced 35 percent since the start of the year, outperforming the benchmark Hang Seng Index’s 12 percent gain and in line peers such as Sands China Ltd , which is also up 35 percent. ($1 = 7.7617 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis)

