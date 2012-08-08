Macau casino SJM says H1 net profit up 28 pct

HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - SJM Holdings, Macau’s largest casino operator controlled by the family of gambling tycoon Stanley Ho, said on Wednesday its half-year net profit rose 28 percent, boosted by strong growth in its mass-market gambling segment.

SJM’s net profit for the first six months of the year totalled HK$3.41 billion ($439.72 million) compared with HK$2.67 billion in the same period a year ago.

The profit was roughly in line with the average forecast of HK$3.5 billion by five analysts polled by Reuters.

Gambling revenue growth in the world’s casino capital has fallen sharply in the past three months, with July data showing the slowest rate of expansion since 2009.

While Macau, located on China’s southern coast, was one of the world’s fastest-growing economies in 2011, a slowdown in China has started to trickle down to the casino-crammed enclave, most visibly through a drop in spending by billionaire VIP gamblers. ($1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Edmund Klamann)