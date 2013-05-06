FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macau casino firm SJM Q1 net profit up 12 pct
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2013 / 9:25 AM / in 4 years

Macau casino firm SJM Q1 net profit up 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 6 (Reuters) - Macau casino operator SJM Holdings Ltd, controlled by the family of gambling tycoon Stanley Ho, posted a 12 percent year-on-year increase in first-quarter net profit, buoyed by strong interest from cash-rich Chinese gamblers.

SJM on Monday reported net profit of HK$1.9 billion ($240 million) for the first three months of 2013, compared with HK$1.7 billion a year earlier.

Macau, a former Portuguese colony, is the only place in China where citizens can legally gamble in casinos.

For the full earnings statement made to the Hong Kong stock exchange, click:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.