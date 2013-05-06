Macau casino firm SJM Q1 net profit up 12 pct

HONG KONG, May 6 (Reuters) - Macau casino operator SJM Holdings Ltd, controlled by the family of gambling tycoon Stanley Ho, posted a 12 percent year-on-year increase in first-quarter net profit, buoyed by strong interest from cash-rich Chinese gamblers.

SJM on Monday reported net profit of HK$1.9 billion ($240 million) for the first three months of 2013, compared with HK$1.7 billion a year earlier.

Macau, a former Portuguese colony, is the only place in China where citizens can legally gamble in casinos.

