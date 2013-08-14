FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2013 / 9:56 AM / in 4 years

Macau casino SJM first-half net profit up 12 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Macau casino SJM Holdings Ltd , controlled by the family of gambling tycoon Stanley Ho, posted a 12 percent increase in net profit in the first half on strong demand from gamblers eager to bet in China’s only legal casino hub.

SJM’s net profit for the year January-June period totaled HK$3.8 billion ($487 million) versus HK$3.4 billion a year earlier. That was slightly better than an average forecast of HK$3.6 billion, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

Macau, a former Portuguese colony located an hour away from Hong Kong by ferry, has seen gambling revenues soar despite slowing growth in China, with revenues growing 20 percent in July.

