March 20, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 2 years ago

SK Telecom offers to acquire rest 49.4 pct stake in SK Broadband

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 20 (Reuters) - South Korean telecommunications firm SK Telecom Inc said on Friday it seeks to acquire the remaining 49.4 percent stake in internet services provider SK Broadband via a share swap offer valued at 706 billion won ($627.17 million).

SK Telecom said in a regulatory filing that it plans to offer 2.47 million treasury shares in exchange for SK Broadband shares it does not hold. SK Telecom has a 50.6 percent stake in SK Broadband.

SK Broadband investors can also sell their shares to SK Telecom for 4,645 won ($4) per share, SK Telecom said. ($1 = 1,125.7000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

