S. Korea pension fund to vote against merger of two SK group firms-health ministry
June 24, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

S. Korea pension fund to vote against merger of two SK group firms-health ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s National Pension Service will vote against a proposed merger of SK C&C Co Ltd and its affiliate SK Holdings Co Ltd, the country’s health ministry said on Wednesday, saying the deal could hurt SK Holdings’ shareholder value.

The NPS, which holds significant stakes in many of the country’s biggest listed companies including 7.2 percent of SK Holdings as of the end of March, had passed its decision in the merger to an outside panel.

Shares in SK C&C fell 2 percent compared to a flat wider market, while SK Holdings shares fell 1 percent. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)

