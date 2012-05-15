SK Networks submits bids for Hi-Mart, Woongjin Coway

SEOUL, May 15 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Networks Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it has submitted initial bids to buy electronics retailer Hi-Mart Co Ltd and water purifier company Woongjin Coway Co Ltd.

“We are considering whether to purchase Hi-Mart and Woongjin Coway,” SK Networks said in a regulatory filing.

Top shareholders of Hi-Mart, including diversified company Eugene Corp, on Tuesday received preliminary bids for a 57.6 percent stake in Hi-Mart. The stake is worth about 842.7 billion won ($733.36 million) at Tuesday’s closing price.

A spokesman for Shinsegae Co Ltd said the retailer had also submitted a letter of intent for Hi-Mart, while a spokesman for Lotte Group declined to comment.