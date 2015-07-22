FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SK Hynix says to buy back 859.1 bln won worth of own shares
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 22, 2015 / 10:56 PM / 2 years ago

SK Hynix says to buy back 859.1 bln won worth of own shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc plans to buy back 859.1 billion won ($742.97 million) worth of its own shares, seeking to boost a stock price that has languished in recent months amid worries about a weaker business outlook.

SK Hynix, in a regulatory filing late Wednesday, said it plans to buy back 22 million shares.

The company’s stock is down 20 percent so far this year amid growing concerns that weak demand for consumer electronics will hurt chipmakers in coming months. ($1 = 1,156.30 South Korean won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.