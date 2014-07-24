FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SK Hynix guides for slower sequential shipments growth in Q3
July 24, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 3 years ago

SK Hynix guides for slower sequential shipments growth in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 24 (Reuters) - SK Hynix Inc on Thursday guided for slower shipments growth in the third quarter from the April-June period, though the firm continued to forecast favourable market conditions in the second half of the year.

SK Hynix President Kim Joon-ho said during a conference call that third-quarter DRAM chip shipments would grow by a mid-single-digit percentage rate from the April-June period, while NAND chip shipments would rise by a high 20 percentage rate.

In the second quarter, SK Hynix said DRAM shipments rose by 13 percent from the January-March period while NAND shipments climbed by 54 percent. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

