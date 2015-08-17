FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SK Group mulls $39 bln investment in semiconductor production
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
August 17, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

SK Group mulls $39 bln investment in semiconductor production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - South Korea’s third-largest conglomerate, SK Group, said on Monday it was considering investing 46 trillion won ($38.9 billion) in semiconductor production facilities.

These would include new equipment for a production line being built for unit SK Hynix Inc, besides two new production facilities.

The statement comes after President Park Geun-hye last week pardoned SK Group’s chairman, Chey Tae-won, jailed since January 2013 in one of the longest jail terms ever given to the head of a South Korean conglomerate. ($1=1,182.1000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.