SK Hynix raises its 2017 capex plan by nearly 40 pct to $8.6 bln

SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - SK Hynix Inc, the world's second-biggest memory chip maker behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said on Wednesday it has raised its 2017 capital expenditure plan by nearly 40 percent to about 9.6 trillion won ($8.58 billion).

That is up from its previous plan to invest around 7 trillion won this year. Hynix said the revision is to actively respond to market changes and secure future growth engines. ($1 = 1,118.7700 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)