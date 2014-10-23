FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SK Hynix says 2014 capex at high 4 trln won level, seen higher in 2015
#Industrials
October 23, 2014 / 1:16 AM / 3 years ago

SK Hynix says 2014 capex at high 4 trln won level, seen higher in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - SK Hynix Inc said on Thursday that 2014 capital expenditures will likely be at the high 4 trillion won ($3.79 billion) level and will likely rise further in 2015.

SK Hynix said some of the expenditure growth this year and next year will be due to investments for a new production line being added in South Korea. The company spent about 3.6 trillion won in capital expenditures in 2013. (1 US dollar = 1,055.1400 Korean won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.