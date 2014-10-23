FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SK Hynix says memory makers to focus on profits in 2015
October 23, 2014 / 12:31 AM / 3 years ago

SK Hynix says memory makers to focus on profits in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - SK Hynix Inc said on Thursday that it expects the memory industry to focus on maximising profits next year as opposed to growing market share, suggesting that industry conditions may remain healthy next year.

SK Hynix President Kim Joon-ho also said during a conference call with analysts that fourth-quarter DRAM chip shipments will likely grow by a mid 10 percentage rate from the third quarter, while NAND chip shipments would likely rise by a mid 20 percentage rate.

In the third quarter, SK Hynix said DRAM shipments rose by 7 percent sequentially while NAND shipments rose 26 percent.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry

