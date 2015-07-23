UPDATE 1-SK Hynix Q2 profit weaker than expected amid outlook worries

(Updates with details from earnings, background)

* Q2 operating profit 1.4 trln won vs 1.5 trln f‘casts

* Growing worries that weak IT demand might hurt suppliers

* SK Hynix tips favourable DRAM market conditions

* Firm plans first buyback since at least 2001

SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix on Thursday reported a 26.9 percent rise in April-June operating profit, missing expectations amid growing worries that slower demand for consumer electronics is hurting component makers.

Weaker demand in markets like China and Europe have dimmed prospects for consumer electronics makers and their components suppliers heading into the second half, prompting analysts to slash SK Hynix’s earnings outlook in recent weeks.

But the company, which announced its first share buyback plan since at least 2001 on Wednesday, said the outlook for DRAM chips would remain favourable due to growing sales of high-end semiconductors for servers and mobile devices.

It posted an operating profit of 1.4 trillion won ($1.21 billion) compared with 1.1 trillion won a year earlier and a 1.5 trillion won average forecast from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 35 analysts. Revenue rose 18.2 percent to 4.6 trillion won.

SK Hynix, which competes with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , Micron Technology Inc and Toshiba Corp , said shipments of DRAM chips climbed 4 percent from the previous quarter while the average selling price fell 8 percent.

NAND chip shipments gained 8 percent sequentially, while their average price fell 6 percent.

The expected launch of new premium smartphones by Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics is seen supporting memory chip makers in the second half, but analysts say overall demand for consumer electronics will remain tepid and weigh on earnings in the near term.

News that China’s state-backed Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd is preparing a $23 billion takeover bid for Micron has also unnerved investors.

Though the deal faces major regulatory and political hurdles, some analysts fear it could trigger another price war if a Tsinghua-owned Micron ramped up capacity to seize market share.

SK Hynix’s share price fell 2.2 percent to 38,200 won on Wednesday after briefly touching its lowest level in more than 15 months, compared with a 0.9 percent fall for the broader market.

The company said late Wednesday that it plans to buy back 859.1 billion won worth of its own shares to boost shareholder value.