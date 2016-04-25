FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SK Hynix says Q1 operating profit down 65 pct vs year earlier
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 25, 2016 / 11:35 PM / a year ago

SK Hynix says Q1 operating profit down 65 pct vs year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc on Tuesday said its first-quarter operating profit fell 65 percent from a year earlier to its lowest in 3 years, hit by faltering demand for consumer electronics.

SK Hynix, in a regulatory filing, said January-March operating profit was 562 billion won ($489 million), compared with a 559 billion won profit tipped by a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate derived from a survey of 11 analysts. That marked the lowest profit since the first quarter of 2013.

Revenue for the period fell 24 percent from a year earlier to 3.7 trillion won, compared with a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 3.8 trillion won.

$1 = 1,149.6000 won Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.