UPDATE 1-SK Hynix tips profit pickup as Q3 beats forecast

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix Inc on Thursday reported better-than-expected third-quarter operating profit and forecast a further pickup in memory chip prices on stronger demand, suggesting further earnings momentum in the fourth quarter.

The world's No.2 memory chip maker behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is on track for its weakest annual operating profit in four years as sluggish demand for products such as personal computers hurt chip sales. But new smartphone launches from firms such as Apple Inc are pushing up memory chip prices, offering some hope.

SK Hynix said July-September operating profit was 726 billion won ($640.02 million), compared with a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 672 billion won from a survey of 19 analysts and down from 1.4 trillion won a year earlier.

"Going forward in the DRAM market, price increases will continue as supply growth limitations persist and demand remains strong," SK Hynix said, adding that NAND chip sales would be underpinned by demand for smartphones and storage products.

The chip maker said in July it expected earnings to pick up during the second half of the year as clients launched new products such as smartphones. SK Hynix counts Apple and Samsung Electronics' mobile business among its customers.

Third-quarter shipments of DRAM chips, used for temporary data storage, gained 8 percent from April-June while average selling prices were flat.

Shipments for NAND chips, used for long-term data storage for products such as smartphones and computers, rose 12 percent from April-June and the average selling price was up 7 percent.

Revenue for the quarter fell 13.8 percent from a year earlier to 4.2 trillion won.

Researcher TrendForce expects DRAM contract prices to rise by more than 10 percent in October-December from the third quarter, suggesting positive momentum for chipmakers such as SK Hynix. ($1 = 1,134.3400 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)