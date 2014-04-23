FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SK Hynix Q1 operating profit up sharply on DRAM shipment growth
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
April 23, 2014 / 11:47 PM / 3 years ago

SK Hynix Q1 operating profit up sharply on DRAM shipment growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc said on Thursday its first-quarter operating profit picked up sharply from a year earlier, spurred by a rise in shipments of personal computer memory chips as a key China factory resumed full production.

The world’s second-largest memory chipmaker reported 1 trillion won ($961.95 million) in operating profit for the January-March period, compared with the mean forecast of 971 billion won in a poll of 34 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operations at the company’s Wuxi plant, which accounted for 15 percent of global supply of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips, returned to full production during the January-March period following a fire in September. ($1 = 1039.5500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.