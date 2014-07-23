FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SK Hynix Q2 profit down 2.7 pct vs year ago
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 23, 2014 / 11:41 PM / 3 years ago

SK Hynix Q2 profit down 2.7 pct vs year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc said on Thursday its second-quarter operating profit dipped 2.7 percent from a year earlier, as firm sales of memory chips were countered by the strength of the South Korean won .

The world’s second-largest memory chipmaker reported 1.1 trillion won ($1.07 billion) in operating profit for the April-June period, matching the mean forecast in a poll of 34 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The firm had guided for a significant pickup in shipments of both DRAM and NAND chips in the second quarter, buoyed by firm demand for personal computers and server-related products, as well as the launch of new smartphones during the quarter.

$1 = 1023.7000 Korean Won Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.