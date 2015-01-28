FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SK Hynix Q4 profit more than doubles from year ago
January 28, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

SK Hynix Q4 profit more than doubles from year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc’s fourth-quarter operating profit more than doubled from a year ago to a record quarterly high, beating estimates on healthy demand from makers of smartphones and data servers.

SK Hynix reported on Wednesday a 1.7 trillion won ($1.57 billion) operating profit for the October-December quarter, compared with 785 billion won a year earlier and a 1.6 trillion won average forecast from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 37 analysts.

$1 = 1,083.1700 won Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

