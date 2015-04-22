FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SK Hynix Q1 profit up 50.2 pct y/y, better than expected
April 22, 2015

SK Hynix Q1 profit up 50.2 pct y/y, better than expected

SEOUL, April 23 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc on Thursday reported a 50.2 percent rise in January-March operating profit from a year earlier, slightly better than market expectations due to tight supply of memory chips and favourable exchange rates.

SK Hynix posted an operating profit of 1.6 trillion won ($1.48 billion), compared with 1.1 trillion won a year earlier and a 1.5 trillion won average forecast from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 37 analysts. ($1 = 1,082.9800 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
