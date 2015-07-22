SK Hynix Q2 profit rises 26.9 pct, misses expectations

SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix on Thursday reported a 26.9 percent rise in April-June operating profit, missing expectations amid growing fears that slowing demand for consumer electronics is hurting component makers.

SK Hynix posted a profit of 1.4 trillion won ($1.21 billion), compared with 1.1 trillion won a year earlier and a 1.5 trillion won average forecast from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 35 analysts. ($1 = 1,156.5400 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)