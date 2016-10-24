FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
SK Hynix says Q3 operating profit falls 47.5 pct vs yr earlier
October 24, 2016 / 11:45 PM / 10 months ago

SK Hynix says Q3 operating profit falls 47.5 pct vs yr earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said on Tuesday its third-quarter operating profit fell 47.5 percent from a year earlier, beating market expectations.

The world's No. 2 memory chip maker behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said July-September operating profit was 726 billion won ($640.02 million), compared with a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 672 billion won from a survey of 19 analysts.

Revenue for the quarter fell 13.8 percent from a year earlier to 4.2 trillion won. ($1 = 1,134.3400 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

