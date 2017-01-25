FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2017 / 10:24 PM / 7 months ago

SK Hynix says 4th qtr operating profit up 55 pct vs year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - South Korean chip maker SK Hynix Inc said on Thursday its fourth-quarter operating profit rose 55 percent from a year earlier, beating market expectations as memory chip prices continued to rise.

The world's second-largest memory chip maker behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said in a regulatory filing its October-December profit was 1.5 trillion won ($1.29 billion), compared with an average forecast of 1.3 trillion won from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 27 analysts.

Revenue for the quarter rose 21 percent to 5.4 trillion won, a quarterly record for the firm. ($1 = 1,161.0900 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Chris Reese)

