SK Hynix says Q1 operating profit rises 339 pct, beats estimates

SEOUL, April 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said on Tuesday its first-quarter operating profit rose 339 percent from a year earlier, beating market expectations and setting a record due to strong demand for memory chips.

The world's second-biggest memory chip maker behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said its January-March profit was 2.5 trillion won ($2.20 billion). That compared with a 2.4 trillion won Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate from a survey of 24 analysts.

Revenue rose 72 percent year on a year earlier to 6.3 trillion won. ($1 = 1,133.8500 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)