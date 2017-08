SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said on Thursday it was closely monitoring rival Toshiba Corp's efforts to sell a minority stake in its chip business.

A company executive said during an earnings conference call that the firm had made no decision on whether SK Hynix, the world's No. 2 memory chip maker behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, would seek a partnership with Toshiba and declined to comment further. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)