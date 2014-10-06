FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SK Hynix shares fall sharply after Samsung Elec chip investment news
October 6, 2014 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

SK Hynix shares fall sharply after Samsung Elec chip investment news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Shares in SK Hynix fell sharply in early trade on Monday after memory chip rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it will invest nearly $15 billion in a new semiconductor production facility in South Korea.

Samsung said construction of the facility will be completed by the second half of 2017. The firm said the facility could produce logic or memory chips at the facility but did not give exact details on the production capacity.

SK Hynix shares were trading down 6.9 percent as of 0142 GMT. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

