10 months ago
SK Hynix says China smartphone makers moving to boost output
#Communications Equipment
October 25, 2016 / 12:46 AM / 10 months ago

SK Hynix says China smartphone makers moving to boost output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - SK Hynix Inc on Tuesday said Chinese smartphone makers are planning to boost output due to quality problems with an unspecified high-end Android-powered smartphone.

SK Hynix also did not name the manufacturer of the troubled device but Samsung Electronics Co Ltd earlier this month ended sales of Galaxy Note 7 smartphones due to over-heating problems.

Some analysts have said Samsung rivals such as Huawei Technologies Co Ltd will look to capitalise on the vacuum created by the Note 7's demise. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

