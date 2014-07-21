SK Hynix says Toshiba seeks 109.15 bln yen in NAND leak suit

SEOUL, July 21 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc on Monday said Japanese rival Toshiba Corp is seeking 109.15 billion yen ($1.08 billion) in damages in a lawsuit filed in Japan over the suspected leak of NAND flash memory chip technology.
SK Hynix disclosed the amount in a regulatory filing after receiving official notice of the lawsuit, which was filed in March.
Toshiba filed the suit with the Tokyo district court following the arrest by Tokyo police of a former engineer at a Toshiba-affiliated chipmaker who was suspected of improperly providing technical data to SK Hynix.
$1 = 101.2700 Japanese Yen Reporting by Se Young Lee