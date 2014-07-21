FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SK Hynix says Toshiba seeks 109.15 bln yen in NAND leak suit
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 21, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

SK Hynix says Toshiba seeks 109.15 bln yen in NAND leak suit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 21 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc on Monday said Japanese rival Toshiba Corp is seeking 109.15 billion yen ($1.08 billion) in damages in a lawsuit filed in Japan over the suspected leak of NAND flash memory chip technology.

SK Hynix disclosed the amount in a regulatory filing after receiving official notice of the lawsuit, which was filed in March.

Toshiba filed the suit with the Tokyo district court following the arrest by Tokyo police of a former engineer at a Toshiba-affiliated chipmaker who was suspected of improperly providing technical data to SK Hynix.

$1 = 101.2700 Japanese Yen Reporting by Se Young Lee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.