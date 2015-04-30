FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S. Korea gas leak kills three workers at SK Hynix plant
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 30, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

S. Korea gas leak kills three workers at SK Hynix plant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Three construction workers died of suffocation following a leak of nitrogen gas at a SK Hynix Inc plant under construction, the South Korean memory chip maker and authorities said on Thursday.

The three workers, who were not directly employed by SK Hynix, were found unconscious around mid-day at the plant in Icheon, a city southeast of Seoul.

SK Hynix expressed regret over the deaths and said it was cooperating with authorities to pinpoint the cause.

While nitrogen is not itself poisonous, leaks of the gas are dangerous in sealed areas as they rapidly reduce the concentration of oxygen in the air.

The workers appeared to have entered an enclosed area without knowing the nitrogen gas valve was open, an Icheon police officer told Reuters.

The accident comes about a month after 13 workers at the same plant were sent to hospital due to a gas leak, though a company spokesman said none of those workers were seriously injured and the gas that leaked at the time was not life-threatening.

As the plant is not yet operational, the world’s second-largest DRAM chip maker has suffered no production disruption. (Reporting by Sohee Kim; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.