SK Innovation says considering IPO or sale of unit SK Lubricants

SEOUL, June 11 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Innovation Co Ltd is considering an initial public offering or the sale of wholly owned SK Lubricants Co Ltd, but nothing has been decided, SK Innovation said in a regulatory filing.

An SK Innovation spokesman said earlier on Thursday that private equity firm MBK Partners was a potential buyer and that a stake sale was among several options the company was considering for SK Lubricants.

He declined to comment on the value of the stake. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)