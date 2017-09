SEOUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Shares in South Korea’s SK Innovation Co Ltd rose more than 7 percent on Friday after it announced its consolidated third-quarter operating profit rose 644 percent from the same period last year.

SK Innovation, which owns South Korea’s biggest refiner SK Energy Co Ltd, reported a 364 billion won ($322.49 million) operating profit in the July-September quarter. ($1 = 1,128.7000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)