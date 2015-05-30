FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2nd Circuit considers nature of document review in Skadden OT case
May 30, 2015 / 12:11 AM / 2 years ago

2nd Circuit considers nature of document review in Skadden OT case

Christine Simmons

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday considered the question of whether the routine document review work often performed by temporary contract lawyers actually constitutes the practice of law, and thus exempts those lawyers from the protections of a federal law that provides for overtime wages.

In oral arguments before a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, Circuit Judge Raymond Lohier Jr asked an attorney for Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom, which is being sued by a contract attorney for overtime wages, if a computer could do the work, “how in the world is that the practice of law?”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FSDL54

