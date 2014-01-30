U.S. CFTC's top Libor cop to join New York law firm

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - David Meister, who led the regulatory charge against investment banks for manipulating the Libor benchmark, will return to the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, the firm said on Thursday.

Meister, formerly head of enforcement at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, will now lead the law firm’s government enforcement and white collar crime group in New York, which includes some 30 lawyers.

The CFTC was long a little-known agency overseeing agriculture future contracts, but took on a vastly increased role after the financial crisis, when it was also put in charge of the $630 trillion swaps market.

Under Meister, the agency’s enforcement division imposed fines totaling just under $1.8 billion on UBS, Barclays, RBS, Rabobank, and ICAP for their role in rigging the widely used Libor benchmark.

Meister will be recused permanently from working on any cases he was involved in himself while at the CFTC, he told Reuters, and may not talk to the agency at all for a year, counting from the last day he worked there.

Meister spent nearly three years at the CFTC, but left the job when his close ally Chairman Gary Gensler’s five-year term drew to an end at the end of 2013. Meister was a partner at Skadden before going to the CFTC.

Earlier in his career, he was a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Southern District of New York.

Patrick Fitzgerald, a former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois who works for Skadden in Chicago, will be one of Meister’s high-profile colleagues. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Stephen Powell)