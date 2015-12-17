FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Skadden settles contract lawyer overtime suit
December 17, 2015 / 2:58 AM / 2 years ago

Skadden settles contract lawyer overtime suit

Suevon Lee

1 Min Read

New York law firm Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom has settled with a former contract lawyer who had claimed he was entitled to overtime pay because the document review work he undertook was not professional in nature.

The proposed $75,000 settlement, detailed in court documents filed Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan, marks an end to a case that sent ripples across the legal industry for its potential to affect the base hourly rate for contract lawyers. Large firms hire such lawyers on a temporary basis to handle the grunt work of major litigations and corporate transactions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OxfHF8

