MOVES-Norway's Skagen Funds names Oyvind Schanke CEO

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian fund manager Skagen Funds said on Tuesday it appointed Oyvind Schanke as chief executive officer, effective Feb. 1, 2017.

Schanke joins Skagen from Norges Bank Investment Management, where he was chief investment officer for asset strategies for Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, also known as the "the oil fund".

Schanke will succeed Leif Ola Rod, who will remain in office until March 1, 2017. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)