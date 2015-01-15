Skandia says eyes listing of Norwegian bank unit

STOCKHOLM, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Swedish mutual insurance and banking group Skandia is evaluating a listing of its Norwegian banking operations to focus more on its home market Sweden, the company said on Thursday.

The Norwegian bank unit has assets of 66.5 billion Swedish crowns ($8.22 billion) and made a pretax profit of 457 million crowns during the first nine months of last year.

“Separating the Norwegian bank is part of a strategy to invest aggressively in the Swedish market where the majority of our customers are,” Bengt-Ake Fagerman, CEO at Skandia, said in a statement.

The company has commissioned a study, conducted by Carnegie, which will be finalised during the spring. The Skandia group manages 526 billion Swedish crowns in assets and has 2.5 million customers in Sweden, Norway and Denmark. ($1 = 8.0944 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)