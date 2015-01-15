FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Skandia says eyes listing of Norwegian bank unit
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 15, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

Skandia says eyes listing of Norwegian bank unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Swedish mutual insurance and banking group Skandia is evaluating a listing of its Norwegian banking operations to focus more on its home market Sweden, the company said on Thursday.

The Norwegian bank unit has assets of 66.5 billion Swedish crowns ($8.22 billion) and made a pretax profit of 457 million crowns during the first nine months of last year.

“Separating the Norwegian bank is part of a strategy to invest aggressively in the Swedish market where the majority of our customers are,” Bengt-Ake Fagerman, CEO at Skandia, said in a statement.

The company has commissioned a study, conducted by Carnegie, which will be finalised during the spring. The Skandia group manages 526 billion Swedish crowns in assets and has 2.5 million customers in Sweden, Norway and Denmark. ($1 = 8.0944 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.