STOCKHOLM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - SEB : * The board proposes a dividend per share of SEK 2.75 corresponding to a

pay-out ratio of 52 per cent of earnings per share at SEK 5.31 for the full

year * The median forecast in Reuters poll was for a dividend of 2.16 SEK/share * Dividend for 2011 was 1.70 SEK per share