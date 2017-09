STOCKHOLM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab

* Skanska sells residential development land in Bath, UK, for GBP 8 MLN, about SEK 89 MLN to Kersfield Developments Limited.

* The transaction is recorded in the fourth quarter of 2014.

* The site is in the city of Bath and is sold with planning permission for 39 homes. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Johan Sennero)