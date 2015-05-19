FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish builder Skanska says under corruption probe in Finland
May 19, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish builder Skanska says under corruption probe in Finland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 19 (Reuters) - The Nordic region’s biggest builder Skanska is being investigated by Finnish police for alleged corruption, the Swedish company said in a press release late on Monday.

Responding to media reports in Finland, the company said it was cooperating with the police and also had an internal investigation running.

Neither the company or any of its employees are currently suspected of any crimes, Skanska said.

Skanska did not say what was the alleged corruption about, but Finnish media outlet MTV said the allegation related to sponsoring of a riding team by Skanska Finland and other companies. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

