STOCKHOLM, July 10 (Reuters) - Construction firm Skanska said on Thursday its second quarter operating profit was expected at 920 million Swedish crowns ($135.53 million), as its Latin American operations showed continued losses.

The company said it was to take a charge of 500 million crowns in Latin America in the quarter.

It added that operating income for the Construction business stream was expected to be 620 million crowns. ($1 = 6.7883 Swedish Crowns)