RPT-Skanska Q3 operating profit, orders beat expectations
#Financials
November 7, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Skanska Q3 operating profit, orders beat expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Skanska, the Nordic region’s biggest builder, posted on Friday a bigger rise than expected in third-quarter order intake and operating profit, and said the overall construction market developed positively.

Skanska, whose biggest market is the United States, said operating profit rose to 1.87 billion crowns ($251.7 million) from a year-ago 1.48 billion, against a mean forecast for 1.73 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The result includes a 200 million crown one-off charge related to Skanska’s Latin American business.

Order intake at the Swedish group’s construction unit, which accounts for roughly 90 percent of group sales, rose to 37.1 billion crowns from 29.0 billion, against a forecast 34.0 billion. (1 US dollar = 7.4309 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
