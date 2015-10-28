FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Skanska Q3 order intake falls less than expected
Sections
Featured
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 28, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

Skanska Q3 order intake falls less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Swedish builder Skanska posted on Wednesday a smaller drop than expected in third-quarter order intake, and a slump in operating earnings that matched a profit warning earlier in the month.

Order intake at its main construction unit fell to 33.9 billion crowns ($3.99 billion) from 37.1 billion a year ago, against a mean forecast for 32.8 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Operating profit roughly halved to 901 million crowns from 1.87 billion, against a forecast for 918 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Skanska had said on Oct. 14 it would book 630 million crowns of writedowns on projects in the United States in the quarter , its single-biggest market, lowering operating profit to around 900 million. ($1 = 8.5023 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.